ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ to digitally release on Disney+ Hotstar

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

Bollywood actress Janhvi, daughter of superstar actress, the late Sridevi, will soon be seen in a black comedy crime movie titled, ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

While a few pictures from the film have been circulated fans are eager for more updates on this film. According to a recent report on a website, the movie will directly be released on OTT and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

The movie has been directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Anand L. Rai. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and includes Mita Vashisht, Sushant Singh, Deepak Dobriyal and Neeraj Sood in pivotal roles.

‘Good Luck Jerry’ is actually the official remake of the 2018 Nayanthara starrer Tamil movie called ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’. The official release date for ‘Good Luck Jerry’ is yet to be announced.

Janhvi Kapoor has a busy schedule ahead with several upcoming movies lined up. Apart from ‘Good Luck Jerry’ Janhvi will also be seen in ‘Mili’ in which she stars opposite Sunny Kaushal.

‘Mili’ has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor. ‘Mili’ too is a remake of a South film, this is time a Malayalam film called ‘Helen’ which was also directed by Mathukutty only. Besides this Janhvi will also be seen in Dharma Productions ‘Dostana 2’.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.