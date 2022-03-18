Bollywood actress Janhvi, daughter of superstar actress, the late Sridevi, will soon be seen in a black comedy crime movie titled, ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

While a few pictures from the film have been circulated fans are eager for more updates on this film. According to a recent report on a website, the movie will directly be released on OTT and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

The movie has been directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Anand L. Rai. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and includes Mita Vashisht, Sushant Singh, Deepak Dobriyal and Neeraj Sood in pivotal roles.

‘Good Luck Jerry’ is actually the official remake of the 2018 Nayanthara starrer Tamil movie called ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’. The official release date for ‘Good Luck Jerry’ is yet to be announced.

Janhvi Kapoor has a busy schedule ahead with several upcoming movies lined up. Apart from ‘Good Luck Jerry’ Janhvi will also be seen in ‘Mili’ in which she stars opposite Sunny Kaushal.

‘Mili’ has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor. ‘Mili’ too is a remake of a South film, this is time a Malayalam film called ‘Helen’ which was also directed by Mathukutty only. Besides this Janhvi will also be seen in Dharma Productions ‘Dostana 2’.