The makers of ‘Bawaal’ starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan unveiled the heart-touching teaser on Wednesday. The over-a-minute long trailer showcases love, romance and war in love between the characters.

It also shows a heart-wrenching scene in monochrome in the concentration camp during World War II.

Prime Video took to Twitter, where they shared the teaser and captioned it: “love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal! produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by @niteshtiwari22 #BawaalOnPrime, July 21.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “I am so proud of Bawaal, a film that I believe will forever be one of my most special and memorable projects… Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we’ve managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film. Come July 21, the audience will witness a love story that will be remembered for the ages.”

Transcending each moment with the serenade – ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’, composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, the teaser of ‘Bawaal’ gives a window to the endearing and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this etching and timeless romantic ballad.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India, said, “A powerhouse collaboration between the critically acclaimed combination of Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with the much-celebrated filmmaker – Sajid Nadiadwala, along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair is assured to give audience a romantic tale they’d never forget when it premieres day-and-date, on Prime Video on July 21.”

Paired on-screen for the very first time, Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolised by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor asNisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But love is never easy, and has to passage through a war of its own.

Shot in India and multiple international locales, ‘Bawaal’ has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

It will release on July 21.

