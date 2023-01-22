ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Janhvi Kapoor shared her concern about her furry friend Panda’s eating habits. Apparently, the cute little dog is “fussy” about his food, so she took to social media to ask her fans to suggest ways to get Panda to eat normally.

Janhvi, who is best known for her roles in films such as “Dhadak”, “Ghost Stories”, “Gunjan Saxena:The Kargil Girl”, “Roohi”, and “Mili”, shared a video stating the problem with Panda and requested fans to share healthy and interesting food ideas so that her pet starts eating properly again.

She also mentioned that shoots are keeping her busy and wrote in the caption: “You know how we get dull and lethargic and start losing our stamina and shine if we don’t eat well, and don’t get enough nutrients? I think that’s what’s happening with Panda too, guys!

“He has been so fussy about his food lately, he’s barely eating! I think I need to change his diet or introduce some new things into his routine!

“Do you have any suggestions for me? Help guys! What should I do?”

Janhvi, incidentally, is busy shooting for “Mr And Mrs Mahi”, also starring Rajkummar Rao.

