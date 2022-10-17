ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jannat Zubair to make her lead debut with ‘Kulche Chole’

Actress Jannat Zubair is all set to make her foray as lead actress in the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Kulche Chole’.

The bhangra track ‘Punjabi Jachde’ from the film, was recently launched in Dubai.

Talking about the film, Jannat said: “‘Kulche Chole’ is my debut as a lead actress, and this film is very special to me.”

The film has been produced under the banner Saga Studios, and is all set to release across worldwide cinema houses on November 11, 2022.

The actress further mentioned: “We as a team have really worked very hard on this film, and I hope I’m able to make my way into the heart of the audiences across the globe.”

Meanwhile, the vocals for the the song ‘Punjabi Jachde’ have been delivered by Dilraj Grewal, the film’s male lead, and Raman Romana.

20221017-171004

