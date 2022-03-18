Right-handed batters — Janneman Malan and Keegan Petersen — on Friday earned the Cricket South Africa’s contracts among the men’s players for the 2022-23 season. Malan and Petersen have been rewarded for making excellent starts to their South Africa careers in white and red-ball cricket respectively.

Since making his debut in February 2019, the 25-year-old Malan has been outstanding at the top of the order in ODIs, scoring 759 runs in 13 innings at an average of 69.00, with three centuries and a best of 177 not out against Ireland. Based on his run-scoring feats, he also won the ICC’s Award for Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

On the other hand, Petersen was Player of the Series in South Africa’s 2-1 comeback win over India at home earlier this year, contributing 276 runs at 46.00 and scoring three fifties in six innings in consistently difficult batting conditions. In five Tests so far, he has scored 320 runs at an average of 35.55.

“It has been an exceptional season for the white-ball team that has not lost a series under the leadership of Temba Bavuma. One of the biggest upcoming highlights for us is the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia and we are looking forward to supporting Temba and his men as they look to make history later this year,” CSA’s newly appointed CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.

“The Test team has grown and shown significant improvement under the strong leadership of Dean Elgar. This season will see the Proteas play even more Test cricket, which is vital for the growth of the players, the format in our country, as well as the accumulation of points towards the ICC World Test Championship.

“We at CSA are big advocates of rewarding excellence and I am pleased to be the first to congratulate Janneman Malan and Keegan Petersen on their newly awarded contracts,” he added.

The two from last year’s list to miss out are left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks and wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

Meanwhile, the contracts for South Africa’s women players will be announced after the conclusion of the ongoing ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

South Africa men’s contracts for 2022-23: Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

