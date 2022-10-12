SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Jansen named replacement for Pretorius in South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad

Tall left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen has been named as replacement for the injured South African right-arm quick Dwaine Pretorius during the ICC T20 World Cup, after the latter was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20I series against India.

Pretorius is the second major player from South Africa to miss the T20 World Cup starting later in the month in Australia, after middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out with a left index finger injury which needed surgery last month.

On Wednesday, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee named Jansen in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

Right-arm pace bowler Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves.

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Travelling reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Williams.

