January Jones raises awareness for breast cancer

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE02

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and actress January Jones has been urging women to keep a check for the malady regularly.

Taking to Instagram, Jones posted a picture of herself posing in pink bra, vowing to stand with those in her family fighting the disease.

“October is Breast Cancer awareness month! please please don’t procrastinate getting your mammograms/ultrasounds ladies,” she wrote.

Jones added: “Sending love to all who have fought and are currently fighting, and to those in my family who are, I love you and am standing with you!.”

Her post has garnered a lot of comments.

“Thank you. I am a seven year TNBC survivor,” a user commented.

“Thanks for sharing and caring,” another user wrote.

Jones is best known for her role in the films “X-Men: First Class” and “American Wedding”.

