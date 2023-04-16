WORLD

Japan: 11 injured as festival float overturns in Osaka

NewsWire
0
0

Eleven people were injured on Sunday as a large festival float overturned in Japan’s Osaka prefecture.

The accident took place at around 9 a.m. local time, when a Danjiri, a large four-wheel wooden float pulled forward by many people using the float’s ropes, turned sideways after making a sharp turn at an intersection in the city of Sakai, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Footage on social media showed the float lost balance when being hauled at the scene, its upper left part bumping into a roadside sign, causing it to fall on its right side.

Eleven people were injured, including some who were pulling the float and some who were riding on it, with three of them seriously injured and taken to the hospital, national broadcaster NHK reported, citing the local fire department.

Around 140 people were pulling the float or riding on it, local newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported Sunday.

Pulling Danjiri floats weighing up to tons is one of western Japan’s traditional activities, but doubts have been raised in recent years as accidents often occur at Danjiri-pulling festivals, sometimes resulting in fatalities.

20230416-142603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unbeaten Indian women’s hockey team holds hosts South Africa 2-2

    Large S.Korean firms cut jobs amid pandemic

    Most Covid tests in Germany no longer free of charge

    Protesters storm Libyan Parliament