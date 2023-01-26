INDIA

Japan aided Cancer Hospital and Research Centre to be set up in Mizoram: Governor

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday said that a Super-Speciality Cancer Hospital and Research Centre would be set up in Aizawl with financial support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The governor said that the Rs 700 crore externally aided project is now under consideration of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day’s main function at Assam Rifles ground, the governor said that under Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure, Rs 15 crore has been received for Border Trade Facilitation at Zokhawthar along India-Myanmar border in Champhai district of Mizoram.

He said that the Horticulture Department has taken up Bamboo Development Programme under Socio Economic Development Programme (SEDP) in seven districts covering an area of 889 hectares.

Kambhampati said that to undertake awareness on the dual threat of quakes and landslides, the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, in collaboration with the Geo Hazards Society of India, conducted various events and workshops.

As part of the war against drugs, Mizoram Police seized huge quantities of drugs and carried out mega disposal of narcotics substance and seized large consignment of smuggled exotic animals.

