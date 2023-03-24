WORLD

Japan Airlines finalises order for 21 737-8 jets

Boeing has announced that Japan Airlines (JAL) has finalised an order for 21 737-8 jets.

JAL intends to begin introducing the airplanes into its fleet from 2026. The 737-8 will position JAL to strengthen its domestic and regional network as passenger traffic continues to return to pre-pandemic levels, according to the announcement.

“We are delighted to select the Boeing 737-8, a member of the very latest 737 MAX family, to replace our Boeing 737-800s, which make up the largest proportion of the JAL Group’s fleet,” said Yuji Akasaka, President of Japan Airlines, on Thursday.

The 737 MAX will provide JAL with greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing both fuel use and carbon emissions by 15 per cent compared to the airplanes the airline is replacing, Boeing said.

“The integration of the new 737 MAX will provide JAL with greater efficiency across its short-haul network,” said Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Partnering with JAL to introduce 737-8s into its operations is the latest milestone in our longstanding relationship.”

More than 50 airlines globally are operating over 900 737 MAX airplanes, which have made more than 1.4 million revenue flights totalling more than 3.5 million flight hours since late 2020, according to Boeing.

