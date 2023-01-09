HEALTHWORLD

Japan culls 9.98 mn birds as avian flu rages

NewsWire
0
0

A record high of 9.98 million birds at poultry farms have been culled in Japan this season amid the nationwide surge in cases of avian influenza, the government said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a poultry farm in the town of Shirosato in Ibaraki prefecture, confirmed a bird flu outbreak, and has started culling about 930,000 chickens at the farm, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The case brought the number of outbreaks of avian influenza to 56 across 23 prefectures this season, topping the previous record, while the number of birds culled has exceeded the level during the 2020-2021 season, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The season’s first case of bird flu was confirmed in October last year on a poultry farm in Okayama prefecture.

Under the current situation in Japan, it is impossible for consumers to contract bird flu from eating meat or eggs from infected chickens, the Ministry added.

20230109-152003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal extends Covid curfew till May 31

    Low testosterone in men linked to severe Covid risk

    Heavy school bags leading to alarming rise in spinal problems among...

    Portugal’s daily Covid-19 cases exceed 30,000