WORLD

Japan decides upper house election will be held on July 10

NewsWire
0
1

An upper house election will be held in Japan on July 10, the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided on Wednesday.

Official campaigning ahead of the election for House of Councillors, the upper house of the Japanese Diet, will kick off on June 22, informed sources said.

Kishida is expected to promote his successes thus far as the nation’s leader during a press briefing later in the day, he is also likely to assert his determination to lead the ruling coalition bloc to a resounding victory in the upper

house election, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220615-123004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korean, US defence chiefs reaffirm denuclearization

    Massive wildfire erupts in Turkey

    Russia conducts large-scale drills in Black Sea amid Ukraine tensions

    Global Covid caseload tops 463.6 mn