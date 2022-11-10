HEALTHWORLD

Japan drafts policy bracing for 8th wave of Covid-19 infections

NewsWire
0
0

The Japanese government has decided on a policy to allow each prefectural government to declare stepped-up coronavirus measures, amid growing concerns about the possible arrival of the eighth infection wave.

Japan’s Health Ministry on Thursday also decided at a meeting to revise the current five-scale alert of infection status to a four-scale one. A level similar to the seventh wave or higher will be rated as Level 3, which means infections continue to expand.

The country logged 78,268 new infections nationwide on the same day, up more than 10,000 from a week ago, with 84 new fatalities among Covid-19 patients, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tokyo confirmed 7,969 daily cases, with Hokkaido reporting 8,457 and Kanagawa Prefecture 5,190.

According to the Health Ministry, Hokkaido, the northernmost main island, saw the highest rise among the 47 prefectures with 850 cases per 100,000 people in the most recent week, adding that in areas with colder weather, infections could spread faster due to the difficulty in implementing ventilation.

Shigeru Omi, who heads the panel of experts advising the Health Ministry, said on Thursday that the number of new infections is now on an upward trend across Japan, adding that it can be said that the country is now entering the eighth wave of infections.

On Wednesday, the Ministry’s experts panel warned that the latest wave of infections might match or exceed the previous wave’s peak of more than 260,000 daily cases seen in August.

20221111-014804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Daily Covid cases drop below 1000-mark in Odisha

    Brunei reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, 199 in total

    Chinese cities suspend overseas shopping, couriers on Covid scare

    US initial jobless claims drop to new pandemic low amid labor...