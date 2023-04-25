WORLD

Japan evacuates all nationals wishing to leave Sudan

NewsWire
0
0

The Japanese government said on Tuesday that all of its nationals who wished to leave violence-hit Sudan have been evacuated.

According to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, along with Japanese nationals who departed on a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) plane, eight Japanese nationals and their families also left Sudan.

Efforts had been underway to evacuate around 60 Japanese nationals from Sudan.

Sudan has descended into a bloody battle zone following the eruption of violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.

The two sides have agreed to a three-day ceasefire which started on Monday midnight.

The brutal fighting has killed at least 427 people and injured more than 3,700, according to UN agencies.

20230425-140601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Erdogan to meet Ukrainian, Russian delegations before talks begin

    Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as team manager

    US judge rejects DoJ’s contention to keep Trump raid affidavit entirely...

    US sanctions hamper Covid vax import: Rouhani