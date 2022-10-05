WORLD

Japan expected to introduce city gas use restrictions

NewsWire
0
0

Japan’s industry ministry compiled a draft revision of the country’s existing gas business law on Wednesday in order to introduce measures to restrict the use of city gas and support fuel procurement amid lingering fears of severe supply crunches and sky-high spot prices.

The draft revision is aimed at developing a scheme to curb demand during times of emergency, where the government is allowed to issue an order to restrict the use of city gas by major companies if gas shortages are feared to have an adverse effect on the domestic economy and people’s daily life, Xinhua news agency reported.

The planned revision also includes a system to allow the government to procure liquefied natural gas (LNG), a raw material for city gas, on behalf of private firms in case the companies become unable to purchase the fuel.

Under the system, the industry minister will be allowed to ask state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. to buy LNG in the event of a large-scale disruption to LNG imports.

The draft revision was approved at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s economy, trade and industry division on Wednesday. The government intends to enact the revised law at an early date after submitting the draft to the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament, which started on Monday.

20221005-164804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Boris Johnson could lose his parliamentary seat in next election

    Kim Jong-un urges improvement in people’s livelihoods

    Israel shuts West Bank checkpoints following deadly shootout

    Suicides, traffic deaths decrease in S.Korea in 2020