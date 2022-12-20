WORLD

Japan hit by record snowfall

A strong winter pressure pattern has brought record snowfall to Japan’s northeastern Tohoku region , with weather officials urging caution for the possible impacts on public transport and power outages.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that in a 24-hour period, 110 cm of snow fell in the town of Tadami in Fukushima prefecture, while the snow was about 101 cm deep at Okura Village in northern Yamagata prefecture, all record-breaking figures for each area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Snow is expected to keep falling on the Sea of Japan coast between the country’s north and west.

In the 24-hour period through Tuesday noon, up to 70 cm of snow is forecast in Niigata prefecture and 50 cm in other parts of Tohoku, according to the JMA.

Monday’s snowfall paralysed the Shinkansen bullet train services and caused expressway closures.

Japanese weather officials warned that more snow is coming and advised people to be on high alert for traffic disruptions and other problems.

20221220-110204

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

