LIFESTYLEWORLD

Japan issued 1.29 mn visas in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Japan issued 1.29 million visas to foreign nationals in 2022, up roughly 14 fold from the previous year after the country dropped Covid-19 border control measures, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

While the total is still far from the pre-pandemic record high of 8.28 million in 2019, it marked the first increase in three years following the country’s relaxation of the Covid-related border controls in April, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The number of visas issued to enter Japan dipped sharply during the pandemic, falling to 1.12 million in 2020 when the country started tightening its border control measures and dropped to 90,306 in 2021, the lowest figure since comparable data became available in 1999.

In 2022, 186,577 visas, or 14 per cent of the total, were issued in China, followed by Vietnam with 177,329, the Philippines with 134,607, South Korea with 104,937, Indonesia with 92,663 and the US with 88,557.

20230617-143403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ’59 rly stations in NE to have world class facilities’

    Ravi Bhatia shoots with his favourite Zeenat Aman

    Mugdha Godse is grateful for the way 2021 has started off

    Rajasthan CM Gehlot extends Holi greetings to people