WORLD

Japan logged record trade deficit in 2022 amid soaring energy prices, weak yen

NewsWire
0
0

Japan posted its biggest annual trade deficit since record keeping began in 2022, as soaring prices for energy and raw material prices were further inflated by a weaker yen, the government said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the country logged a 19.97 trillion yen ($155 billion) deficit for 2022 — the largest amount for a year since comparable data became available in 1979, reports Xinhua news agency.

Imports in the recording period leaped 39.2 per cent to a record 118.16 trillion yen, while exports were up a record 8.2 per cent to 98.19 trillion yen, the Ministry’s preliminary reports showed.

The yen’s plunge to a more than three-decade low against the US dollar during 2022 punctuated the trade deficit and the fact that resource-poor Japan is at the mercy of imports for the country’s core needs.

As for December alone, Japan booked a trade deficit of 1.45 trillion yen, the Ministry said.

In the month, imports climbed 20.6 per cent to 10.24 trillion yen, while exports rose 11.5 per cent at 8.79 trillion yen, the data showed.

20230119-112202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asian Snooker Championship: Pankaj Advani tops group, qualifies for knockout stage

    WHO calls for continued innovation to fight malaria

    We are looking at much bigger ambitions in our trade with...

    Champions League: Barcelona, Atletico crash out on bad night for Spain