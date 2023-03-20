Japan on Monday marked the 28th anniversary of the deadly sarin nerve gas attack carried out by the AUM Shinrikyo cult on the Tokyo subway system that left 14 people dead and injured more than 6,000 others.

A vigil was held at Kasumigaseki subway station in the Japanese capital where one of the deadly attacks took place, with station officials observing a moment of silence at 8 a.m. local time, which was around the time the attack took place on March 20, 1995, reports Xinhua news agency.

Families of the victims and station officials offered flowers at a stand set up by subway operator Tokyo Metro Co. inside the station, the surrounding area of which is dominated by government ministries and other government-related offices.

Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tetsuo Saito was in attendance on Monday to pay his respects, laying flowers at Kasumigaseki.

“The government will strengthen efforts to fight terrorism and to create an environment in which train passengers can feel safe,” Saito said in a statement.

Similar stands for flowers were set up at Kodemmacho, Hatchobori, Nakanosakaue and other central Tokyo stations where victims of the sarin attack lost their lives.

According to official police accounts, the members of the cult launched a coordinated chemical attack on the Tokyo subway system, one of the world’s busiest, at the peak of the morning rush hour.

