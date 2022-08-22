WORLD

Japan PM starts working remotely after contracting Covid

NewsWire
0
0

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began working remotely on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19 a day earlier, the government’s top spokesperson said.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Kishida, 65, is only displaying mild symptoms of the virus and was able to attend a meeting remotely from his official residence on Monday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

Matsuno said plans are being made so that the Prime Minister can take part in as many upcoming events as possible, by virtual and other means.

Kishida has to isolate until August 30, Matsuno said.

One such event he might have to take part in virtually is the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), to be held in Tunisia on August 27 and 28.

His planned visit to the Middle East after TICAD is likely to be cancelled, government sources said.

Kishida received his fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot on August 12, just before the beginning of his summer vacation on August 15.

After playing golf with his family in Ibaraki Prefecture on August 16, he stayed at a hot spring inn in Shizuoka the following day.

On August 18, day they took in some sights in the Shizuoka, according to local accounts.

He started showing symptoms of the virus on Saturday night after returning to his residence in Tokyo on Friday afternoon and tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Kishida was due to return to work on Monday.

His symptoms included a mild fever and a cough, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Japan is currently in the grip of a seventh wave of the pandemic and reported record daily cases last week as the BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the virus continues to run rampant nationwide.

20220822-114805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit gives rise to rumours that Taliban replaced...

    Serbians vote in presidential, parliamentary, local polls

    ‘Euro zone labour shortage could be eased by influx of Ukrainians’

    Local elections pave way for modern Algeria: President