Japan PM’s Guwahati visit off for now: MEA

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s meeting in Guwahati with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi “is not happening now”.

Abe was scheduled to arrive in India on a three-day visit from December 15-17. The Modi-Abe meet was to take place in Guwahati, which has been on the boil over the past week as the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill had come up in Parliament .

Two persons were killed in the police firing, and the Army had to be called in to control the situation.

The MEA wrote on Twitter: “With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future.”

The Bill became an Act after Parliament passed it this week, and the President gave his nod on Thursday.

Japan is the second nation to postpone visit, as Bangladesh’s Foreign and Home Minister have also cancelled their visit to India, .

–IANS

