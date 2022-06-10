WORLD

Japan reopens borders to some foreign tourists after 2 years

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time in two years, Japan on Friday reopened its borders to some foreign tourists as it continues to take steps to increase inbound tourism to support the economy as concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic ease.

The government initially opened its borders to tourists from 98 countries and regions on guided tours, with the countries and regions deemed eligible owing to their low risk of Covid-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

Such countries include the US, Britain, China, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.

Foreign visitors from this group are exempt from Covid-19 testing upon arrival in Japan and do not need to quarantine for any period of time.

This applies to travellers even if they are unvaccinated against the virus.

The cap, however, is for 20,000 foreign visitors to be allowed into the country per day.

Towards the end of June, the government has said that it expects full-scale tourism to resume, although it remains concerned about a possible spike in infections as more foreign guests arrive from overseas.

In April, the estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan was down 95.2 percent from the same month in 2019 at 139,500 people, the government said in May.

Japan’s strict border controls have been heavily criticized by educational institutions and business lobbies as being unnecessarily draconian. In a shift of pace, Japan is now looking to bring its border protocols in line with other G7 major nations.

Business leaders have called on the government to gradually reopen to inbound tourists to help revive the pandemic-hit economy, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has given assurances that Japan will ease border controls “in stages” to bring them on par with other G7 nations.

20220610-145402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australians mark 90th anniversary of Sydney Harbour Bridge

    6 killed in Pak road accident

    ‘Israeli couple arrested in Turkey suspected of espionage innocent’

    B’desh clocks 2,537 new Covid cases, 36 deaths