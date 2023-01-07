HEALTHWORLD

Japan reports another record high of 463 Covid deaths in a day

NewsWire
0
0

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide in Japan reached a record high 463 for a single day, health officials said on Saturday.

The country reported 238,654 new coronavirus cases, down 6,888 from Friday, reports Japan Today.

Tokyo reported 19,630 new cases, down 1,090 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalised with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 55, up two from Friday. Nationwide, the figure was 668, up nine.

Japan on Friday had reported 456 Covid-related deaths, as there was no stopping the coronavirus that has killed thousands in just a span of one month in the country.

There were concerns that the Covid infection and death numbers would only go up with the New Year festivities.

In December 2022, Japan registered a record 7,688 deaths due to Covid, surpassing the earlier monthly high of 7,329 logged in August during the previous coronavirus wave.

According to Mainichi Japan, the death toll rose sharply since November with the onset of the eighth wave.

The number of people dying from Covid-19 over the last three months in Japan is nearly 16 times higher than during the same period last year.

Over the four-month period from August 31 to December 27 this year, people in their 80s represented 40.8 per cent of the deaths.

20230107-162204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 2,678 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 197.2 mn

    1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses wasted globally: Report

    Andhra logs 1,747 new Covid cases, 14 deaths