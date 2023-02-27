India and Japan on Monday signed an agreement under which the Mumbai trans-harbour link project and setting up of a super speciality cancer centre in Mizoram.

Notes were exchanged in this regard between Additional Secretary, Economic Affairs, Rajat Kumar Mishra, and Japanese Ambassador to India Suzuki Hiroshi.

Japan would be giving 30.755 billion yen (Rs 1,728 crore) for the Mumbai trans-harbour link project (III), while for the super speciality cancer centre in Mizoram, it would be giving 9.918 billion yen (Rs 560 crore).

Thee Mumbai trans-harbour link project aims to improve connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan region by connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, thereby contributing to mitigation of traffic congestion and promoting regional economic development. This is a tranche-III loan for the project.

The project for Mizoram state super-specialty cancer and research centre aims to improve access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment as well as human resource development and research that support cancer control system, thereby contributing to achieving universal health coverage through strengthening the healthcare system pertaining to cancer in the state.

India and Japan have had a long and fruitful history of bilateral development cooperation since 1958. In the last few years, the economic cooperation between India and Japan has steadily progressed. This further consolidates and strengthens the strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, an official statement said.

