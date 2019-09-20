Japanese brand Miniso to go online with Amazon

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Japanese retail company Miniso and e-commerce major Amazon on Friday annoucned a partnership whereby the former would sell its products on the online platform starting with the upcoming ‘Great Indian Festival’.

The retailer will start with products under the kitchen, home and beauty categories on the amazon.in, the e-commerce platform said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Shalini Puchalapalli, Director for Category Management, Amazon India said: “We are excited to partner with Miniso and offer customers a wide range of selection on Amazon.in. During the Great Indian Festival customers can look forward to a wide selection of products from the best brands on Amazon.in”.

Siddharth Venkataraman, CEO of Achhacart, which takes care of Miniso’s sales in India said: “This festive season, customers would be able to buy all their favourite Miniso products online with the customer experience assurance of Amazon”.

