New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANSlife) Japanese retailer, UNIQLO, announced the opening of its first high-street location in New Delhi.

The newest store will debut on October 13 in Connaught Place, New Delhi, with a pledge to make LifeWear accessible to as many people as possible. With its thoughtfully designed, high-quality, and universally accessible merchandise, the store will offer customers a whole new shopping experience.

UNIQLO Connaught Place, New Delhi will be the brand’s ninth location in India after it successfully opened two stores in the North earlier this year in Lucknow and Chandigarh.

“We remain committed to being an integral part of India’s retail growth and to make LifeWear accessible in many more cities. We started our journey in New Delhi and are excited to be launching our new store at the historical precinct of Connaught Place. We believe that this iconic location serves as the best setting for our first high street store. We look forward to being a part of this retail district and community,” said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India.

The Connaught Place store, situated against a historic building in the inner ring of this famous shopping district in New Delhi, has three storeys and close to 8,000 square feet of sales space. The first floor of the store has natural light coming in from the skylight.

Early customers can take advantage of a number of specials and exclusive offers on APP downloads as the brand celebrates the opening.

The retailer will provide UNIQLO LifeWear, clothing created in response to the need for thoughtful, classic attire. These clothes, which come in a range of colours and designs for individuals of all ages, are inspired by the Japanese principles of simplicity, quality, and longevity.

Additionally, it will provide the full range of Fall and Winter products for adults, children, and infants, including its cutting-edge and useful Ultra Light Down (ULD), HEATTECH clothing, and Recycled fleece, as well as goods made of luxurious materials like flannel, cashmere, lambswool, and merino. Additionally, important products including easy-care rayon, denims, fine-cloth shirts, and stylish ankle pants are available to customers.

