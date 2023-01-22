BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Japanese govt to nominate new central bank chief in February: PM

The Japanese government will nominate the successor to outgoing Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in February for the parliament approval, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

Kishida said on a TV program broadcast that Kuroda will leave his post when his current term ends in April, adding that the BOJ’s longest-serving chief will be replaced, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Asked if an appointment proposal will be submitted to the Diet, the country’s parliament, in February, Kishida said, “Considering parliament’s schedule, I think it will be the case.”

The government will also seek approval for new deputy governors, whose appointments will likely be submitted at the same time. Under the Japanese law, the cabinet appoints the BOJ’s governor and two deputy governors after obtaining approval from the Diet.

Kuroda, who has headed the central bank since 2013, will reach the end of his term on April 8, while the term of the two deputies, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe, will end on March 19.

