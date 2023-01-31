Japan’s Finance Ministry has raised its economic assessments for five of the country’s 11 regions.

According to a quarterly report released by the Ministry on Tuesday, the upgraded regional economies are Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu, Fukuoka and Okinawa, while the views for six others were kept intact.

The latest report pointed out that production is becoming sluggish due to rising costs and supply constraints but revived economic activities have improved the employment situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report also maintained the overall assessment that the country’s economy is picking up moderately.

