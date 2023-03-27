ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Japanese mom creates ‘RRR’ flip book to help her 7 year old son understand the film

The growing popularity of ‘RRR seems to be unstoppable. The film, which recently bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, has caught the fancy of a Japanese mother.

An RRR fan account on Instagram recently shared a video featuring a comic book made by a Japanese mother for her young son. The woman in question made an illustrated story book for her 7-year-old son who might have trouble watching the movie with subtitles.

As the woman flips through the pages in the viral video, it gives a glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s beautifully illustrated characters. “Japanese Mother made an entire illustrated story book for RRR movie. She thought her 7 year old son would find it hard to watch 3hr movie with subtitles (sic),” the caption read.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

