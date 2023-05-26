WORLD

Japanese politician’s son arrested over stabbing, shooting attack (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The son of a local Japanese politician was arrested on Friday in connection with a stabbing and shooting incident in Nagano prefecture which claimed the lives of four people.

The police have identified the suspect as Masanori Aoki, the 31-year-old son of the Nakano city assembly speaker, Xinhua news agency reported.

At around 4.25 p.m. on Thursday, local police received an emergency call about the man stabbing a woman in the city of Nakano.

The two officers who rushed to the scene were shot dead, according to local police.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect later barricaded himself for hours inside his father’s home in a quiet residential area of Nakano city.

Local police on Friday morning also confirmed a fourth death at the scene — an elderly woman.

She was reported to sustain injuries, but her conditions were uncertain as she was in proximity to the scene to be evacuated on Thursday.

The motive of the attack remains unknown.

Gun violence remains extremely rare in Japan, despite the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July last year, reports the BBC.

Shootings of multiple police officers are even rarer, with the last incident taking place in 1990, when two officers were shot by gang members in Okinawa prefecture.

In 2014, there were just six incidents of gun deaths in Japan, compared with 33,599 in the US.

20230526-094405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd Dutch Minister resigns over Afghan evacuation

    Senate House Jan 6 Committee manages to get Trump White House...

    Meta working on new version of its halted smartwatch

    UK, EU to hold further talks on Northern Island protocol