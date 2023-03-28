LIFESTYLEWORLD

Japanese student dresses like Zelensky for graduation ceremony

A Japanese university student dressed up like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his graduation ceremony to “show solidarity” with the war-torn nation, the media reported.

The student, identified as Amiki, is from the Kyoto City University of Arts, which allows students to wear whatever they want during the institute’s unique graduation ceremony, the BBC reported.

He donned the Ukrainian President’s iconic khaki green long-sleeved top and matching trousers, and told Japanese network Yomiuri that it took him three months to grow his beard.

“Since December, when I was growing out my beard, I was told I look like President Zelensky,” the BBC quoted Amiki as saying to the network.

The student also carried signs bearing messages of support and quotes from Zelensky’s speech to US Congress in December 2022.

This was the university’s first in-person graduation ceremony in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, students dressed as a rabbit and an otter also made their way on to the stage to collect their diplomas, as well as a drummer.

In previous years, students have dressed up like Where’s Wally, Pokemon and Jesus Christ.

20230328-090203

