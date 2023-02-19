A Japanese tourist was robbed in Goa by a gang impersonating police officers, police said on Sunday.

Anjuna police on Sunday registered an FIR under robbery charges against unknown persons for robbing the foreign tourist at Siolim in North Goa and Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said police are looking for the accused.

“A complaint was received via email from Japanese tourist Tatsuki Teramoto, informing that on December 28, 2022, some unknown accused persons impersonating police officers restrained the complainant and stole his credit cards, debit cards, iPhone, Indian currency of Rs 30,000 and Japanese currency of 1,50,000 Yen. The accused persons further used the credit cards and debit cards at various stores causing loss of Rs 9,43,000 to the complainant,” the DSP said.

The BJP government in Goa had came under attack from the opposition after the Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai recently issued an advisory to tourists from the country.

“If you are contacted by a stranger in a foreign country, please be careful not to easily trust them as they may be fraudsters. In the vicinity of Anjuna Beach in Goa, multiple people colluded and accused travellers of possessing drugs such as marijuana, termed them criminals, and robbed them of cash, smart phones, credit cards, etc. If you are approached by a stranger at your travel destination, be suspicious of them as scammers and avoid joining them,” the advisory, issued in Japanese on February 7, stated.

It also said that there have been incidents of fraud and robbery in which Japanese tourists were victims near the Anjuna beach in Goa.

“Due to the relaxation of immigration restrictions after the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people travelling overseas is increasing, and as a result, the activities of criminal groups targeting the travellers may be increasing, so please be careful,” the advisory added.

20230219-231003