Japan’s capital spending in Oct-Dec 2022 up 7.7% y-o-y

Capital spending by Japanese companies rose 7.7 per cent in the final three months of 2022 from the same period of the previous year, government data showed on Thursday.

According to Ministry of Finance, investment by all non-financial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment in October-December 2022 totaled 12.44 trillion yen ($91 billion), up for seven straight quarters, reports Xinhua news agency.

Quarter-on-quarter, capital expenditure in seasonally adjusted terms rose 0.5 per cent, the data showed.

The data will be reflected in revised gross domestic product figures scheduled to release by the Cabinet Office on March 9.

