LIFESTYLEWORLD

Japan’s child population falls for 42nd straight year to new low

NewsWire
0
0

Japan’s estimated child population fell to a new record low of 14.35 million, down for the 42nd consecutive year, latest government data showed.

The number of children aged 14 or younger, including foreigners, came to 14.35 million as of April 1, down by around 300,000 from a year earlier, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Interior Ministry data.

The ratio of children to Japan’s total population stood at 11.5 per cent, down by 0.2 percentage point, also the lowest figure since the start of comparable data in 1950, according to the Ministry.

By gender, boys accounted for 7.35 million of the total child population, while girls make up the other 7 million, the data showed.

The government data also revealed that after peaking in 1954 at 29.89 million and experiencing a second baby boom in the early 1970s, Japan’s child population has continued to fall since 1982.

20230505-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kirti Kulhari: Don’t want to play a badly-written character

    Try these Yoga Asanas to fall asleep faster!

    Utpal Dutt: A consummate actor whom Satyajit Ray trusted, Raj Kapoor...

    Kate Winslet’s same sex scenes with Saoirse Ronan got more attention