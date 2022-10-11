WORLD

Japan’s current account surplus plunges to record low

NewsWire
0
0

Japan’s current account surplus plunged 96.1 per cent in August from a year earlier to 58.9 billion yen ($404 million), a record low, the government said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the record monthly low booked for August was a result of a widening trade deficit as a persistently weak yen further inflated import costs, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry said in its preliminary report that the country’s goods trade deficit stood at 2.49 trillion yen with imports totaling 10.55 trillion, and exports reaching 8.06 trillion yen in the recording period.

Japan’s primary income, which reflects returns on investments made overseas, logged a surplus of 3.33 trillion yen, the largest since comparable data became available, the government’s data also showed.

This was due to the yen’s depreciation bolstering the value of returns on foreign investments by Japanese firms, the Ministry said.

Japan’s travel balance, meanwhile, dropped to a deficit of 7.2 billion yen, compared to a 15.5 billion yen surplus logged a year earlier, the Ministry said, leading to a service trade deficit of 615.9 billion yen in the recording period.

Japan’s current account surplus is one of the broadest measures of its trade with the rest of the world.

The data is keenly eyed by the Bank of Japan and the Finance Ministry ahead of new potential policy changes or monetary easing or tapering measures.

In Japan, the current account surplus increases the nation’s net foreign assets by the corresponding amount, and a current account deficit does the reverse.

Both the Japanese government and private payments are included in the calculation and it is called the current account because goods and services are generally consumed in the current period.

20221011-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sweden could impose fresh measures to fight possible new Covid-19 wave

    Belgium to lift more Covid measures

    Covid dealt a severe blow to B’desh’s hospitality sector: Report

    US Secretary of State tests positive for Covid