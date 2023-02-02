Japanese legendary football player Kazuyoshi Miura, who started his professional career in 1986, has joined Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense on a loan deal from J-League first-division club Yokohama FC.

The deal was believed more than a football affair considering the two clubs are both owned by the Japanese company Onodera Group.

On November 4, 2022, Yokohama FC announced that the Onodera Group had acquired a majority stake in Oliveirense.

“I”m going to make an effort so that people will be able to see me play my kind of football, even in new surroundings,” the 55-year-old Miura said in a statement.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency said that Miura, who played for Suzuka Point Getters in the fourth-tier Japan Football League last season on loan, will play for Oliveirense until the summer.

Miura will play in the fifth country overseas following his stints in Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia.

