Japan’s jobless rate drops

Japan’s jobless rate dropped to 2.5 per cent in August, the government said in a report on Friday.

The unemployment rate edged down from 2.6 per cent in July, Xinhua news agency quoted the report by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications as saying.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in a separate report said Friday that the job availability ratio was up 0.03 point from the previous month to stand at 1.32 in August.

This equates to there being 132 job openings for every 100 people seeking employment.

According to the statistics bureau’s seasonally-adjusted data, in August the total number of people out of work stood at 1.75 million, which was 10,000 less from the previous month.

Those leaving their jobs of their own volition totaled 690,000, down 8.0 per cent from the previous month, the report showed.

