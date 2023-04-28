WORLD

Japan’s jobless rate spiked for 2nd straight month in March

NewsWire
0
0

The unemployment rate in Japan in March increased for a second straight month, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the rate stood at 2.8 per cent, rising by 0.2 percentage point from a month earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio declined by 0.02 point to 1.32.

The ratio equates to there being 132 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.

20230428-150206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SA20: MI Cape Town sign Jofra Archer as their wildcard...

    Facebook users in S.Korea dip below 10 mn, young people ditch...

    YouTube ends test for quickly enabling PiP on iOS

    FAO chief warns conflicts, climate likely to fuel more food crises