Japan’s lower house passes infectious disease law revision

Japan’s Lower House of parliament has approved a bill to revise the infectious disease prevention law to prepare for future pandemics.

The bill was approved on Tuesday at a Lower House plenary meeting by a majority vote from members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The revision to the law asks Japan’s prefectural governments to compile plans to respond to infectious diseases, including the number of hospital beds to be secured, and all medical institutions to accept talks with local governments to sign related agreements.

Key hospitals would also be obliged to provide medical services, including fever outpatient services for people with suspected symptoms, and support for other institutions.

The bill is expected to be enacted after being passed by the Upper House during the current extraordinary parliamentary session running until December.

20221109-015002

