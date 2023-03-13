LIFESTYLEWORLD

Japan’s Nobel-winning novelist Kenzaburo Oe dies at 88

NewsWire
0
0

Japanese author and Nobel Prize laureate Kenzaburo Oe has died at the age of 88, local media reported.

According to publisher Kodansha Ltd on Monday, Oe died of old age in the early hours of March 3.

Born in Japan’s Ehime prefecture in 1935, Oe graduated from the French literature department of the University of Tokyo.

He was the author of several works including “The Catch”, “A Personal Matter” and “The Silent Cry”, and won the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his 70s, Oe said he intended to continue living as a novelist until he died and that the aim of his life’s “late work is to write grotesque novels that defy the present time and society,” Kyodo News reported.

As a leading figure in Japanese literature after World War II, Oe had long opposed the revival of Japanese militarism and actively advocated peace.

The peace-loving author had also made unremitting efforts in promoting cultural exchanges and friendship between Japan and China.

20230314-023401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC Panchayat president in TN complains of harassment due to caste

    Nagaland govt issues directives to prevent child lifting

    AR Rahman, Ananya Birla’s ‘Hindustani way’ to cheer Indian Olympic squad

    Maniesh Paul shares poignant video of comedian Bharti Singh