Second seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan on Sunday reclaimed the women’s singles crown that she had last won in 2016, beating Thai challenger Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 21-16 in 44 minutes.

From the opening moments, it was apparent that it would be a tall order for the sixth seed Thai to hurt the Japanese. Nozomi’s solidity gave Pornpawee no openings, and the second seed was never threatened.

“I’m very happy to be the All England champion again. I wanted to play the same in this final as in my other matches, but I wanted to play my shots to the back higher, which worked very well. It’s her (Pornpawee) first time in the final of the All England, I think she felt a little bit of pressure,” said Nozomi.

“Five years ago I won here and there was no pressure, this time I’m in the top five in women’s singles so that has changed things. But my overall play is now at a higher level so I am very happy.”

