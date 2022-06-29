Japanese Renesas Electronics Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Tata Motors and Tejas Networks Ltd (a Tata Group company) to design, develop and manufacture semiconductor solutions.

The aim is to enhance innovation across electronics systems for the Indian and emerging markets.

Renesas will collaborate with Tejas for implementing next-generation wireless network solutions, including design and development of semiconductor solutions for radio units (RU) used in telecom networks, from 4G, 5G, to open radio access network (O-RAN) for the 5G era.

Additionally, Renesas and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) will establish a joint innovation centre in Bengaluru.

“We see great potential in collaborating with Renesas in areas like automotive electronics and present and future telecom networks. The collaboration will accelerate our presence in these areas in India as well as globally,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

The companies recently announced next-generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC), jointly established by Renesas and Tata Group’s Tata Elxsi, in March.

The companies will collaborate on developing next-generation automotive electronics to drive leadership performance and scalability for vehicles.

The companies said they aim to roll out products and solutions initially for India and aim to expand its footprint in the global markets.

“This partnership brings two industry leading companies closer together, creating numerous benefits,” said Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO at Renesas.

“Renesas and Tata will support the acceleration of progress in advanced electronics and its multitudes of applications for the Indian and emerging markets, which sets us both on a path for continued success,” he added.

The planned innovation centre in Bengaluru will focus on comprehensive system solutions for the internet of things (IoT), Infrastructure, Industrial and Automotive segments by leveraging Renesas’ semiconductor solutions and TCS’ industry experience.

20220629-143204