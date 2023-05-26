WORLD

Japan’s top court reports scandal on trial records disposal

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court of Japan has released a report on a scandal in which a series of high-profile trial records had been discarded and apologised for the loss.

Trial records for most of 90 cases investigated were discarded without consideration for permanent preservation, according to the report, including those of the 1997 serial attacks on children in the western city of Kobe.

In the 1997 serial murder, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and sent to a medical juvenile reformatory for killing two children and injuring three others, reports Xinhua news agency.

The top court admitted that the scandal resulted from its inadequate handling, and apologised for its insufficient instructions to courts across the country on record preservation.

“We are deeply sorry for the loss of many records that should have been handed down to future generations, and we apologize to the people including those related to the affected cases,” Shinya Onodera, director of the top court’s general affairs bureau, was quoted as saying at a press conference.

The report was drafted by a group of experts who investigated approximately 100 significant social cases involving juveniles and civil trials to determine the reasons behind the disposal of their records.

The probe was initiated last year by the top court in response to the discovery that a number of case records had gone missing in courts throughout Japan.

20230526-132406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New tech crackdown hits Chinese stocks

    Online govt services improve, digital divides remain: UN survey

    Alyssa Healy to lead in five-match T20I series against India next...

    Sony sells over 19 mn units of PlayStation 5