Japan’s unemployment rate drops to 2.4% in Jan

Japan’s unemployment rate dropped in January from a month earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry, the unemployment rate stood at 2.4 per cent in the recording month, down from 2.5 per cent a month earlier.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Friday the job availability ratio stood at 1.35, down 0.1 point from a month earlier.

The ratio equates to there being 135 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.

