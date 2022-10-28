WORLD

Japan’s unemployment rate rises to 2.6%

Japan’s unemployment rate rose to 2.6 per cent in September from the previous month, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the unemployment rate in Japan stood at 2.6 per cent in September, rising from 2.5 per cent recorded in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said on Friday the country’s job availability ratio increased to 1.34 in September, rising 0.02 point from the previous month.

This equates to there being 134 job openings for every 100 people seeking employment.

