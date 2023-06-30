Japan’s unemployment rate in May remained unchanged from a month earlier, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate stood at 2.6 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio declined by 0.01 percentage points from May to 1.31.

The ratio equates to 131 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.

In May, the total number of unemployed people stood at a seasonally adjusted 1.77 million, the Ministry said, down 1.7 per cent from a month earlier.

Of these, people leaving jobs of their own volition was down 2.7 per cent at 710,000 people.

The number of people who were dismissed from work was the same as the previous month at 440,000 people, the Ministry’s data showed.

