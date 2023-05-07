SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Japan’s Urawa Reds dethrone Al Hilal to win third AFC Champions League title

Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds edged Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Andre Carrillo in the second leg of the 2022 AFC Champions League final, lifting the title on a 2-1 aggregate win at the Saitama Stadium.

Al Hilal, who were held 1-1 in last week’s first leg, dominated the game, but the mistake from Carrillo three minutes into the second half proved fatal for the defending champions on Saturday.

The Peruvian winger thumped the ball into his own goal as he tried to clear Marius Hoibraten’s headed cross, a Xinhua report said.

It was Urawa’s third AFC Champions League title following their wins in 2007 and 2017.

Urawa’s Hiroki Sakai, who previously played with Hannover 96 and Marseille, was named the Most Valuable Player.

