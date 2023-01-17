SCI-TECHWORLD

Japan’s used car registration hits record low in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Used car registrations in Japan fell 6.3 per cent in 2022 from the previous year to 3,495,305 units, the lowest level on record since 1978, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association (JADA) said.

Registrations have been on the decline for the third consecutive year, affected by production constraints, including an ongoing semiconductor shortage, as well as an 8.3-per cent fall in domestic new auto sales last year, according to the JADA data published on Tuesday.

Breaking down the vehicle type, registrations of used passenger cars were down 6.4 per cent at 3,039,126 units, while second hand freight vehicles decreased by 6.1 per cent to 369,179 units, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prices for used automobiles have hiked amid a rise in demand since delivery times for new vehicles have been prolonged as the automotive parts crunch persists.

20230118-005202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Defunct US satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula

    China proposes search for nearby habitable planets via space telescope

    YouTube fixes crash issues on iOS app

    Omicron sub-variants may target lungs, evade vax and prior infection: Studies