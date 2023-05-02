ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Jared Leto, Doja Cat unleash inner feline in paw-erful Met Gala appearances

Hollywood star Jared Leto, who is known for ‘Requiem for a Dream’, recently stunned everyone at Met Gala when he donned a cat outfit.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. For the occasion, Jared slipped into an outfit which resembled Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

Dressed as the unofficial mascot of the event, Choupette, with white fuzzy paws and a massive cat head, Leto appeared to have Choupette’s striking blue eyes. He removed the costume head to reveal himself after interacting with the media in the French language. He later swapped the literal catsuit for a monochromatic look with a studded cape.

American rapper Doja Cat too drew inspiration from Choupette as she wore a silver hooded Oscar de la Renta gown  rounded up with cat ears  along with feline facial prosthetics. She even meowed during her interviews at the Met Gala carpet.

Choupette was expected by many to attend this year’s event given how important she was to Lagerfeld, who died in 2019.

