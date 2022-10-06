ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jared Leto to essay late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in biopic

‘Requiem for a Dream’ actor Jared Leto, will star in a film about the acclaimed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Leto will also co-produce the yet-to-be-titled film with Lagerfeld’s House of Karl Lagerfeld. Leto will produce alongside his partner, Emma Ludbrook, through their production company Paradox, reports Deadline.

The late fashion icon’s trusted confidants, Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar, and S’bastien Jondeau, will partner as executive producers of the film. For over 35 years, Caroline Lebar worked closely with Lagerfeld as an advisor for both his brand and personal communications, while Pier Paolo Righi has served as CEO for Lagerfeld for over 10 years.

Sebastien Jondeau spent 20 years as the designer’s personal assistant and bodyguard, and continues his collaboration with the brand today as Style Consultant.

“Karl has always been an inspiration to me,” Leto said, quoted by Deadline. “He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man. When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be. I’m so grateful to Karo, Pier and Seb for allowing us to go on this journey together.”

Deadline further states that the exact storyline is currently under the wraps, though the film will cover the key relationships in Lagerfeld’s life, told through an unpredictable lens, much like the man himself. Producers are currently in conversation with filmmakers.

